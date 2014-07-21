Gadsden PD waits to see if stabbing victim will file charges

Gadsden Police say they don't know yet if a weekend stabbing victim will file charges against the suspect.

Police say they answered the call on Saturday night at Celebration Station, a sports bar and grill located on Tuscaloosa Avenue.

They say a fight apparently erupted at the club and the female victim was being treated in the parking lot for stab wounds.

A police report indicates the woman was stabbed six times and was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses mentioned a suspect by name and say the two apparently had some kind of dispute with each other.

The suspect could be charged with attempted murder if the victim chooses to press charges.

"Attempted murder or assault first, with the severity of the injuries. It just depends on...they'll sit down with the detectives, the victim and even the suspect, to decide what way it should go," Sgt. Patrick Chumley said.

A separate police report also alleges the suspect threw rocks at the windshield of a car being driven by a witness.

There's no word on whether charges were filed in that incident either.

