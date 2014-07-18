SCLC to hold annual convention in Birmingham

Members of the SCLC announce they'll have their 56th annual convention in Birmingham in August. Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference announced Friday that their 56th annual convention will be held in Birmingham next month.

The convention will be at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Birmingham on August 10-13.

SCLC National Board Chairman Barnard Lafayette, Jr., says during the convention they will unveil a new global initiative dealing with what he calls "the new struggle." Lafayette says it will target today's youth and some of the issues they face.

Lafayette says the SCLC chose Birmingham because it's the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement.

SCLC President and CEO Charles Steele, Jr. says we can't forget what happened in Birmingham 50 years ago because it sparked change in Alabama and across the country.

"We're saying had there not been a Montgomery, Alabama it wouldn't have been and successfully in Montgomery, it wouldn't have been a Birmingham, Alabama successfully in Birmingham, Alabama had it not been for the movement we would not have had a Selma, Alabama so Alabama is a catalyst of the world," Steele said.



The last time Birmingham hosted the SCLC national convention was 2005. Steele says about 7,000 to 8,000 people attended.

He says already hotel rooms are filling up and they anticipate this will be a big economic boost for the Magic City.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.