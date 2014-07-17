Tuscaloosa Bruno's owner says store is struggling but will stay open

Last week FOX6 News received word from a manager that Bruno's in Tuscaloosa would be closing but on Thursday the owner said that wasn't true.

Bill White said the store has been struggling and he has had to lay off several employees.

"A lot of our customer base has left us, and we in our current structure cannot continue, monetarily can't continue because we don't have the sales we once had," he said.

He also said they have had problems with their refrigerators and they cannot carry any food that needs to be kept cool at this time. He said they have lost $50,000 worth of product.



"Nobody has really been able to pinpoint our problem. That there has been our problem. And we've found multiple freeon leeks etc but those have been repaired and then it still doesn't work," White said.



White said the store will remain open until he makes an announcement of some kind.

