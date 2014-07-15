Teens accused of robbing Moe's arrested in Tuscaloosa

Two teens accused of robbing a Moe's Southwest Grill in Tuscaloosa have been arrested.

Police say two suspects, both armed with handguns, entered the Moe's on East McFarland Blvd. just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

They entered through the back of the store and held one employee at gunpoint during the robbery. The suspects then stole money from the business and took an employee's cell phone. Police say the two ran out of the store and fled in a Honda Civic.

Officers later found the suspects' vehicle in the 2800 block of 22nd Street and detained the two people inside for questioning.

Police found the stolen cell phone and cash inside the vehicle, plus the weapons allegedly used in the robbery. The two suspects were then taken to police headquarters and arrested.

Brandon Santoris Martin, 19, and Charles Deandrew Newtown, 18, were both charged with two counts each of first degree robbery. They each have a bond of $120,000.

