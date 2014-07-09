Karle's Korner: Where's LeBron heading?

The following is a commentary blog from FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:



The question of the day: Where is LeBron James heading? While only LeBron knows for sure, we did get a few interesting perspectives today from Boston Celtics forward Gerald Wallace. The former Bama star is holding his kids camp all this week in his home town of Childersburg, and he was gracious enough to chat about a variety of topics, including the aforementioned James. Did Wallace take a shot at LeBron James by honestly offering his opinion? You be the judge, but his answer is certainly intriguing.

We asked Wallace today who he thinks is the greatest basketball player ever- his answer? Michael Jordan- that's when LeBron came into the conversation.

Said Wallace, "The thing about Jordan is he never had an off night- he found many ways to contribute to the team, and I'd say Kobe is pretty much the same… You might can put Lebron in that category but what separates LeBron from Kobe and Michael Jordan right now is that LeBron doesn't have the attitude or the fight that those guys had… For me, he's not willing to take over a game, demand a game or put the game all on his shoulders. I would like to see him get to that one day, but right now I don't think he has what Michael Jordan or even Kobe had. To me, I'm a nineties baby, and Michael Jordan is the greatest player I have ever seen."

