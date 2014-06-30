No charges filed in Tuscaloosa Co. fight that injured 2

Two men are recovering after police say they fought over money on Friday night in Holt.
A 50-year-old man is accused of pulling a knife and swinging at a 54-year-old victim.
Both men were taken to DCH Medical Center for treatment.
At the time this story was published no charges had been filed.
