No charges filed in Tuscaloosa Co. fight that injured 2 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No charges filed in Tuscaloosa Co. fight that injured 2

Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Two men are recovering after police say they fought over money on Friday night in Holt.

A 50-year-old man is accused of pulling a knife and swinging at a 54-year-old victim.

Both men were taken to DCH Medical Center for treatment.

At the time this story was published no charges had been filed.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly