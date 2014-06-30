One injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

One injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa

Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A three-vehicle accident sent one man to the hospital in Tuscaloosa on Monday morning.

First responders arrived at 35th Street and Greensboro Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Officers say one man was taken to DCH with a hip injury.

