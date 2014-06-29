Mother of Cooper Harris questioned for search history

Both parents of deceased Cooper Harris have been questioned by Cobb County Police for online searches they made concerning child car deaths.

In a search warrant released Sunday morning, Leanna Harris, mother, says she only searched for the information because she was fearful of it actually happening.

Her husband, Justin Harris, recently made similar statements regarding online searches he made on child car deaths and the temperature needed for that to occur.

Justin Harris is in the Cobb County Jail awaiting trial for allegedly killing his son by leaving him in a hot car for around seven hours while he was at work. He is charged with felony murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

A funeral was held for Cooper in Tuscaloosa Saturday. Justin Harris called the ceremony from jail and was put on speaker phone.

After, Leanna Harris stated that she was not angry at her husband over their son's death.

