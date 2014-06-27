Alabama Outfielder Ben Moore Signs Contract With Red Sox

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama outfielder Ben Moore signed a professional contract with the Boston Red Sox on Friday morning, and will forego his senior season with the Crimson Tide. Moore, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft, is the third junior from the 2014 Alabama roster to sign a professional contract.

The Cullman, Ala., native finished his junior season at Alabama second on the team with a .305 batting average. Moore led the team with nine home runs and tied for the team lead with 39 RBI and 73 hits. His nine home runs were tied for the third most in the Southeastern Conference this season.

A 2014 second team All-Southeastern Conference honoree, Moore added 13 doubles and a triple for a .481 slugging percentage, while walking 18 times with eight hit by pitches to post a .367 on-base percentage. He was one of the toughest players in the country to strikeout, as he went down swinging just 16 times in 239 at-bats, for an average of one strikeout for every 15 at-bats. He also led the team with eight stolen bases.

On the defensive side, Moore finished the season with eight outfield assists, which were tied for the seventh most in the country this season. The eight outfield assisted are tied for the fourth most in a single season at Alabama, bringing his career total to 15, the third most in a career at UA. He committed just two errors in 61 games and 120 chances for a .983 fielding percentage.

After starting all 61 games in 2014, Moore's started 178 straight games for the Tide, while playing in all 179 games Alabama has played over the last three seasons. Moore had a .307 career batting average, collecting 209 hits in 681 at-bats. He had 15 home runs (career-high nine in 2014) to go along with 111 RBI, 36 doubles and six triples in his career. Moore was also 34-for-41 in stolen base chances.

Earlier this month, junior pitcher Spencer Turnbull signed with the Detroit Tigers after being selected in the second round and junior pitcher Justin Kamplain signed with the New York Yankees after being selected in the 18th round. Senior first baseman Austen Smith also began his professional career with the Miami Marlins organizations after being picked in the 33rd round.

From Alabama Athletics

