Birmingham superintendent to hold second open door meeting July 2

The superintendent of Birmingham City Schools will host several open door meetings for the public this summer.

Dr. Craig Witherspoon will host those meetings at the Birmingham Board of Education Administration building (2015 Park Place North) on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, July 2 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 17 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 30 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign up will open 30 minutes prior to the meeting time and will be suspended when all slots are filled. Community members will have 10 minutes to speak with the superintendent.

