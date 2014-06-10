Bama's Burrows Named 1st-Team All-America

source: University of Alabama Athletics Communications



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama closer Thomas Burrows was named a First Team Freshman All-America on Monday, as announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.



Burrows, who finished his freshman season with a 4-2 record and a 2.15 ERA with a team-leading 11 saves, was one of nine players selected as relief pitchers to the All-America team. The 6-1, 220-pound native of Florence, Ala., was 11-for-11 in save opportunities in 2014. His 11 saves rank tied for fourth in program history in a single season, and are the second most in a season for an Alabama freshman.



He led the team with 24 appearances, totaling 37.2 innings pitched with 34 strikeouts. He allowed a total of nine runs in his first season at the Capstone, while holding opponents to a .192 average, allowing just 24 hits all season.



In addition to his All-American selection by the NCBWA, Burrows was a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, was selected to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, and was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Mid-Season Stopper of the Year and Collegiate Baseball Hall of Fame Pitcher of the Year watch lists.



