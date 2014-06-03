Be Prepared Not Scared camp helps kids prepare for emergencies

Kids learn about gun safety during a "Be Prepared Not Scared" camp at Oak Mountain State Park. Source: Vanessa Araiza/WBRC

This summer, kids can learn self-defense, survival skills and how to prepare for an emergency at one of four, week-long camps.



The "Be Prepared Not Scared" camp is offered to children entering fourth to seventh grade. Classes will be lead by instructors from Fresh Air Family, a non-profit offers a variety of outdoor, educational camps, and Hoover Tactical Firearms.

At the camp, kids will explore a variety of topics like basic survival skills such as reading maps, building shelters and finding food and water; learn what to do if there is a tornado or active shooter situation; learn how to safely escape an attacker.



The sessions will be held:



June 9-13 Oak Mountain State Park

June 23-27 Red Mountain Park

July 7-11 Oak Mountain State Park

July 14-18 Trussville Athletic Center

One session costs $175 for the general public and $150 for non-Fresh Air Family members. To register or find out more, contact Amanda at Amanda@FreshAirFamily.org or call 205-335-3483.

