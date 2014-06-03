Jonathan Hardison promoted to co-anchor of FOX6 News at 5, 5:30 and 10

Weekend anchor Jonathan Hardison has been promoted to co-anchor of FOX6 News at 5:00, 5:30 and 10:00. He will anchor with Janet Hall, Beth Shelburne, Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and Sports Director Rick Karle.



Hardison is no stranger to these newscasts: He's been filling in as co-anchor since Scott Richards retired at the end of January.



"The opportunity to be a main anchor at FOX6 WBRC is truly a dream come true," said Hardison. "I've been dreaming about an opportunity like this since I was five years old and decided that television journalism is the career I wanted to pursue. Having been a part of this team for the past seven years, I have a great respect for and appreciation of the tradition of excellence at FOX6 WBRC and our mission to be the news source our community turns to in times of breaking news, celebration, or sadness."



The announcement to the staff came late Friday and hit Facebook Monday afternoon. You can see Jonathan's post here: https://www.facebook.com/myfoxal/posts/10154190117950293

"Jonathan Hardison, simply put, is the natural addition to our main anchor team," said General Manager Lou Kirchen. "He is a smart journalist, a respected, long-standing member of our news team and, as such, has shown time and time again his commitment to serving the communities and viewers of North-Central Alabama. We are fortunate to have him on-board."



"Congratulations to Jonathan, his wife and his children. We have appreciated Jonathan's talent from Day 1 and are excited to see him grow to the point of assuming this role," said News Director James Finch.

Former FOX6 WBRC anchor Scott Richards had this to say about Jonathan's promotion: "If you already know Jonathan or his work, then you don't need me to tell you what an excellent choice the television station has made in promoting him to the position from which I retired a few months ago. If you don't know Jonathan well yet, then trust me on this: You will like him and respect him tremendously - as I do. He is a solid journalist, an excellent anchor and an even better person. Congratulations Jonathan and best wishes."



"I'm honored and challenged by the opportunity to take that baton and keep running with it," Hardison said. "I'm so excited to have the privilege to sit next to Janet and Beth and learn from Steve and so many of my co-workers who make coming to work fun even on the toughest of days. I want to say thanks to our management both here at WBRC and at Raycom for their trust and faith in me to continue being a part of this team. I particularly want to thank our viewers, who have been so supportive of not just me, but our entire FOX6 WBRC team. We're here to serve you, and that's what I'm excited about doing for hopefully many years to come."



Jonathan was a reporter and anchor at television stations in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, before joining FOX6 WBRC in October 2007.



Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.