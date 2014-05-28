Birmingham Citizen Police Academy graduates 33

This year's class of the Citizen Police Academy in Birmingham graduated on Tuesday. 33 people completed the 9 week program.

In the ceremony, they were recognized and given medals for their dedication to the program. Police Chief A.C. Roper says the program allows people to get a deeper look into how the department and its officers work.

"The number one thing I think citizens learn is awareness and being aware of their surroundings. Knowing what to look for. Knowing what to do. We're not really training them to be police officers. We really want them to be the eyes of our police department and request the assistance when it's needed," said Roper.

If you're interested in taking the next class, contact the Birmingham Police Department.

