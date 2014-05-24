Jax State run continues with 10-7 win over Tennessee Tech

From the JSU Athletics Department:



JACKSON, Tenn. - Senior Michael Bishop had three hits, including a solo home run, to lead Jacksonville State to a 10-7 come-from-behind win over No. 2 Tennessee Tech and force a winner-take-all showdown on Sunday afternoon for the 2014 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship.



The Gamecocks defeated Southeast Missouri State 6-2 earlier in the day to advance to the face the Golden Eagles. The Jax State pitching staff was superb all day after allowing just two runs scored in a total of 18 innings against the top two offensive teams in the league on Saturday.



It marks the eighth time in the last 11 years the Gamecocks will be playing for the OVC Baseball Championship, winning the title in 2004, 2006 and 2010. The Championship game is set for 12 p.m.



The Gamecocks got on the board in the first inning after Bishop led off the game with a double and scored on Griff Gordon's single up the middle for the early 1-0 lead.



Jax State then scored three more runs in the third inning as Eddie Mora-Loera and Andrew Bishop each drove in a run, while Ryan Sebra scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 4-0.



Jacksonville State added a run in the top of the fifth inning to after Sebra led off with a double and later scored on Tyler Gamble's infield single as the Gamecocks built a 5-0 lead.



Pitching on just two days rest, JSU starter Taylor Shields took a no-hitter into the fourth inning, before the Tennessee Tech bats got going in the fifth inning.



The Golden Eagles hit three 2-run home runs, one each by Tyler Brazelton, Zach Stephens and Dylan Bosheers, while Jake Rowland scored on a sacrifice fly as Tech took a 7-6 lead.



The Gamecocks came right back in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game after Petrongolo had a RBI single through the right side to score Michael Bishop and tie the game at 7-7.



Jax State took the lead for good in the seventh after Gamble led off with a single and later scored on Golsan's infield grounder to give JSU the lead, before Bishop slugged his third home run of the season with a solo shot over the left field wall for a 9-7 lead.



The Gamecocks added an insurance run in the ninth after Andrew Bishop led off with a double and scored on Cal Lambert's single through the left side for the final margin.



Eight of the nine starters had a hit for the Gamecocks for the third straight game, led by three by Michael Bishop, while Andrew Bishop, Mora-Loera, Gordon, Sebra, and Gamble each had two hits.



Ryan Sebra (2-0) went 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed just two hits to earn the win on the mound, while Travis Stout recorded the final four outs to pick up his 13th save of the year and 31st of his career.