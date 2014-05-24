Gamecocks advance in OVC tourney with 7-1 win over Morehead

From the JSU Athletics Department:



JACKSON, Tenn. - Adam Polk allowed just six hits and one run to lead No. 3 Jacksonville State to a 7-1 win over No. 5 Morehead State to eliminate the Eagles from the 2014 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday evening.



It was the second win of the day for the Gamecocks, who improve to 33-25 and advance to the semi-final round of the OVC Championship.



Polk threw 96 pitches and allowed his only run in the top of the eighth inning to improve to 5-4 on the season. Luke Schneider (2-4) got stuck with the loss after giving up seven hits and four runs.



Jax State took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after Eddie Mora-Loera reached on a one-out single and Griff Gordon followed with a triple, before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Paschal Petrongolo.



The Gamecocks added two more runs in the third after Mora-Loera reached on a one-out double and Gordon followed with a RBI single to centerfield to score Mora-Loera. Petrongolo followed with another single to right field to give JSU a 4-0 lead.



Jacksonville State added three insurance runs in the seventh inning after Mora-Loera dorve in a pair of runs with his second double of the day, and Gordon got his third hit of the day with a single to right field to score Gavin Golsan and give JSU a 7-0 lead.



Morehead State scored its only run in the eighth after Chris Robinson scored on Nick Newell's infield grounder for the final margin.



Mora-Loera and Gordon each had three hits, while Petrongolo had a pair of hits to lead the Gamecocks' 11-hit attack. Robby Spencer had two hits to lead Morehead State.



The Gamecocks will play at noon on Saturday against the loser of the Tennessee Tech-Southeast Missouri State game that will be played this evening.