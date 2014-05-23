Piedmont man arrested after posting rant about cyclists online

Darrin Sims is one of the cyclists who was in a couple of Maddox's videos. (Source: WBRC video)

Maddox posted videos of his rants against bicyclists on YouTube.

A Piedmont man upset about cyclists being on the road has been arrested after he posted his rants online.

Keith Maddox appears to be an angry man on the video.

The bicyclist Maddox was yelling in a couple of the videos was Darrin Sims. Sims is not surprised some drivers are upset at bicyclists but Sims says Maddox's depth of anger was unnerving.

"To hear what was going on in his head was a little unsettling. Actually it made my blood run cold. Hopefully he was blowing off steam and had no ill intent," Sims said.

Maddox has been charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, but he could get up to a year in jail. Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson says some have questioned Maddox's arrest.

"I've had people say it's a joke. Some jokes are not a good idea. We didn't see any joking there. It was clearly he expressed, ‘I'm angry. I don't like this,'" Amerson said.

Amerson says bicyclists have a right to the roadway as any drivers. Bicyclists know it's dangerous out there.

Birmingham lawyer Jacob Tubbs was struck by a driver who did not see him while he riding in Mountain Brook.

"There's not anybody who rides regularly who hasn't had a driver buzz them, throw a bottle at them or throw a profanity at something of that nature," Tubbs said.

Alabama has been called among the worst states for bicycle riders. There are not enough bike trails or lanes. So far, efforts to pass a law calling for at least three feet for cyclists has failed in the state legislature.

Tubbs says believes drivers like Maddox are a minority. He doesn't believe legislation is answer but common courtesy is.

Homewood recently hosted a Ride of Silence in memory of cyclists who have been killed by motorists.

