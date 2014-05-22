Editorial comments: Rudeness

The following comments were generated from an editorial by FOX6 WBRC-TV General Manager Lou Kirchen, which first aired on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.



Phyllis



I work with the public and I whole heartedly agree with her on everything she said. We have customers that come in to my office as a matter of fact and they want to jump in front of people that have been waiting 15 - 20 minutes because their time is so valuable, to them. But, they have no respect for others. So, my hat is off to you Lou for recognizing that there are rude people in the world.



Alyse



I love someone is still teaching on this subject. I feel our world has become oblivious to others thoughts and feelings. So many of us have become extremely self absorbed, not taking time to be considerate of others! I think we would be doing a great service by making rules of rude a mandatory class for our youth.



Jean



I live in Gadsden, they are doing road construction and they've got a sign that it comes to one lane and you've got cars speeding up when they should already be over so they can get in front of you. And another rude that you didn't mention, it's very rude. When a customer comes in the store and you're trying to wait on them and they're on a cell phone.

