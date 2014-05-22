Bessemer police arrest kidnapping suspect - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer police arrest kidnapping suspect

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe kidnapped one woman and tried to get another teen into his car.

Investigators say the man tried to get a 13-year-old girl into his car by offering her $20 early Wednesday morning in Bessemer. Luckily, she ran away and told her mother.

Police later found the man and vehicle. At that time, a woman who they believe was kidnapped was in the car with him. They followed the car from Bessemer to Hoover and arrested the suspect.

