8 FEMA disaster recovery centers remain open to help residents

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Kimberly (Jefferson County) and Smith's Station (Lee County) are permanently closing this week. Source: Alan Collins/WBRC

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Maurice C. West Community Center in Graysville is one of several that are still open across Alabama. Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC

Eight FEMA disaster recovery centers are still open to help storm survivors receive in-person help for recovery.



Storm victims can come to the DRC locations to get help from FEMA, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration.

FEMA individual assistance is available for the following nine Alabama counties: Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Blount, Etowah, Baldwin, DeKalb, Lee, Limestone and Mobile.

FEMA public assistance is available for the above nine counties as well as: Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Franklin, Geneva, Lamar, Perry and Pickens.

Storm survivors are encouraged to register with FEMA before going to a Disaster Recovery Center if possible.

At the Disaster Recovery Centers, storm survivors will be able to:



-Discuss their individual disaster-related needs.

-Submit any additional documentation needed, such as utility bills or letters from insurance companies or contractor estimates.

-Find out the status of an application.

-Obtain information about different types of state and federal assistance.

-Get help from SBA specialists in completing low-interest disaster loan applications for homeowners, renters and business owners.

-Receive referrals to the American Red Cross and other voluntary organizations to help with immediate needs.

To register with FEMA:

-Call 800-621-3362 or visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

-If you have a speech disability, are deaf or hard of hearing, call (TTY) 800-462-7585

-If you use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-3362

-An individual may choose to receive SMS (Short Message Service) messaging during Registration Intake. This option allows them to have various notifications sent to their smart device regarding their FEMA application.

Although FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will begin to close, survivors can continue to register with FEMA until midnight July 1.



The following Disaster Recovery Centers are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice:





JEFFERSON COUNTY



Maurice C. West Community Center

171 2nd Street SW

Graysville, Alabama



Lawson State

1098 9th Ave SW

Bessemer, Alabama



TUSCALOOSA COUNTY



Salvation Army Building

1601 University Drive

Tuscaloosa, Alabama



BLOUNT COUNTY



Oneonta Recreation Park Depot *scheduled to close Saturday, May 31 at 6 p.m.

28161 State Highway 75

Oneonta, Alabama



MOBILE COUNTY



Old Navy/Marine Corps Reserve Center

4851 Museum Drive

Mobile, Alabama



LIMESTONE COUNTY



Ripley W.O.W. Hall

11281 Ripley Road

Athens, Alabama



BALDWIN COUNTY



Elberta Town Hall

10352 Main St

Elberta, Alabama



Fairhope Civic Center (Delchamps Room)

161 North Section St.

Fairhope, Alabama

