Still no signs of missing Birmingham woman

A 23-year-old mother who was last seen in April is still missing.



Birmingham police say Kierra Stubbs was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 24 in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue West. Police describe her as 5'3 and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing all gray clothing.

Stubbs' family said she met up with a man she had met at a gas station about a month before. Her aunt said she was going to get money from the man to get her brakes fixed.

"She had been talking to him on the phone for about a month. They never went out on a date. She never rode in the car with him. That was the first time ever stepping foot in his car," Stubbs' aunt Shonta said.

Family members say Stubbs' brother drove her to a Boost Mobile store in 5 Points West to meet the man and parked across the street to keep an eye on her. When the man pulled up, Stubbs got in the car and drove off. There hasn't been any sign of her since.

Stubbs is a mother to two kids, ages 1 and 4. Family members say they are offering a reward for her safe return.



On Monday, May 19, BPD Lt. Sean Edwards said there are no new developments in this case. Stubb's family is asking for the public to continue to be on the lookout for her.

If you have any information about Stubbs' location, call police at 205-328-9311 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

The family will hold a fundraiser Saturday, June 21 at the Harrison Court Apartments to raise money for a private investigator. They have also set up an account at Wells Fargo for the same purpose.



