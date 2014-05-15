Baby Jerry's mom afraid 'he won't ever be the same'

Tina Minor says she's been told her one-month-old son Jerry will never be the same. Her husband is in jail on child abuse and assault charges. Source: WBRC video

Tina Minor says she's afraid her one-month-old son Jerry will never be the same.

"It feels like a tornado hit me," she said.

That's how Tina Minor describes how frantic the past week has been. One can see the pain on her face and hear it in her voice as she talks about her son Jerry.

Her one-month-old son is fighting for his life one week after she took him to the emergency room at Northport Medical Center. Last week, she didn't know why he wouldn't drink from his bottle. Then she noticed his eyes rolled back in his head. Doctors have warned her that even if he pulls through, he may never be the same.

"He won't ever be able to cry, probably walk or anything. When he does come home," she said.



Wednesday, Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide charged her husband and Jerry's father, 37-year-old Jay Minor, with assault and child abuse.

"The baby had multiple skull fractures. Also other broken bones and bruises," Sgt. Dale Phillips explained.

Phillips says the injuries appear to be intentional and that Jay Minor was alone with his son at the time.

Court documents provide more details in the case. In them, Jay Minor admits to striking his son twice with his fist in the head. He goes to say he squeezed the baby's chest to get him to stop crying. All this was disclosed during a second interview between Jay Minor and investigators. Authorities say the abuse happened in the family's home near Hagler Coaling Road.

Tina Minor tries to find some sign of hope in the midst of the tragedy.

"Right now it looks like his future may not be the same like a regular child. But pray God that he will put his hands on my son and just reach down and touch my family and my son and that maybe he can be like a regular kid," Tina Minor said.



Jerry Minor remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital in Birmingham. His mother says he's now off a ventilator and can breathe on his own.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.