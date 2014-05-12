Man charged with killing Birmingham police officer

There was a large police response to the scene where a fellow officer was killed. (Source: WBRC)

The scene late Saturday/early Sunday where a Birmingham police officer was killed in Ensley. (Source: WBRC)

Birmingham police officers are wearing a black band over their badge in memory of Officer Keary Hollis. Source: WBRC

A suspect has been charged in connection to the shooting death of Birmingham police officer Keary Hollis.

Hollis, 35, was a five-year veteran of the police force and served at the west precinct. Hollis was off-duty when he was shot and killed around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Bush Hill Quick Stop in the 2500 block of Bush Boulevard near Avenue Y in Ensley.

West precinct officers found Hollis inside his vehicle, which had run into an abandoned building next to the convenience store. He appeared to have a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jefferson County District Attorney Brandon Falls confirms that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Patrick Deon Johnson, 40, on the charge of capital murder committed while shooting.

Just three hours after the shooting, a collaborative effort of various city, county and federal law enforcement located Johnson at his home in the 1500 block of 43rd Street Ensley. A swarm of officers surrounded the Bell View Heights house where they eventually took Johnson into custody early Sunday morning.

Johnson is being held on no bond in the Jefferson County Jail. He arrived at the jail a little before 3 p.m.



Birmingham police officers and officials with other agencies wore black bands over their badges on Monday in memory of Hollis, who police say was a father of three.



Birmingham police say detectives are still interviewing witnesses who have come forward with vital information about the case. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 of Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.



