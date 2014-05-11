Birmingham police officer killed, person of interest in custody

Officers placed black tape on their badges on Monday as a tribute to Hollis. (Photo: Clare Huddleston)

Authorities from the city and BPD at the scene of the shooting. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)

There was a large police response to the scene where a fellow officer was killed.

A person of interest is in custody for questioning after an off duty Birmingham police officer was killed late Saturday night.



The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Someone opened fire on the officer in the parking lot of a convenience store on Bush Boulevard near Avenue Y.

Birmingham Police found Officer Keary Hollis, a five-and-a-half year veteran of the police force, deceased in his automobile.



Officials believe Officer Hollis, a member of the western precinct, was shot by a man on a motorcycle. Police later recovered a motorcycle and were looking for a suspect.



Early Sunday morning, BPD officials confirmed they located a person of interest in their investigation. There is currently no confirmation if the person of interest is the person who was riding that motorcycle.



Officer Hollis commented on the dangers of his job using social media in the days before his death. Last Wednesday, his post read: " Made it home safe from them streets getting ready to do it again tomorrow 2 more days then I'm off can't wait." A previous post read: "These streets are getting crazy looks like I'm going to have to wear 2 vest for this summer."

A friend of Officer Hollis has created a Facebook page in his memory. It is called "Wenonah Dragon gone but not forgotten – R.I.P. Keary Hollis.

A candlelight vigil will take place Monday night to remember Officer Hollis. It starts at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Wenonah Elementary School.

Birmingham police officers are honoring the fallen officer in their own way. Many have put black tape over their badges as a tribute to Hollis.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the BPD homicide division at 205-254-1764 or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.



