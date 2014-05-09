Deputies: Man confesses to Ga. murder, dumping body in West Blocton

Officers have cordoned off the area of their investigation. (Source: WBRC video)

West Blocton police are investigating a homicide on Friday morning. The police chief says a body was found behind the old Continental Club Thursday night.

Even though the body was found in Bibb County, local authorities believe the murder happened in Atlanta, Georgia and the suspect is currently in custody in Louisiana.

West Blocton Police Chief Keith Whatley says dispatch got a call from authorities in Louisiana around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night, saying one of their inmates, Teon Graham, 21, of Tuscaloosa County, had confessed to killing the victim and dumping the body behind the old Continental Club on Martin Luther King Lane.

West Blocton police found the body wrapped in blankets 25 feet down a ravine around 10 p.m. Thursday. Chief Whatley says this is something he's never seen before.

"As far as anything like this happening, I've been here all my life and I've never heard of anything like this where a body has been dumped anywhere here and it's sad," Whatley said.

The Bibb County coroner removed the victim's body from the ravine early Friday morning. It is being transported to Montgomery for an autopsy since that's where the murder is believed to have occurred. The Bibb County District Attorney's Office says the victim is believed to be Graham's roommate, Tion Casterman.



The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Graham Thursday after receiving a tip that someone connected to a Georgia murder was at a local apartment.

"Neighbors in the complex had never seen this subject in the area before and noticed that he was driving a vehicle with out-of-state plates which happened to be from Georgia," Captain Dawn Foret with the Terrebone Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Terrebonne deputies then discovered that the vehiclewas connected to a missing persons complaint in Atlanta.

During a subsequent interview with deputies, Graham confessed to killing the victim in Atlanta and dumping the body in West Blocton. Investigators Graham confessed to shooting the victim in the back of the head.

"And he basically confessed to us that he killed the missing person in Atlanta, Georgia, took his vehicle with the victim's body in the trunk and travelled to Alabama where he dumped the body," Foret said.

Graham was booked into the Terrbonne Parish Criminal Justice complex on no bond for an oustanding theft warrant from Alabama. Atlanta authorities are expected to file additional charges. Graham will be extradited to Alabama and then to Georgia later in May.

