Getting two new puppies should have been a happy occasion for one Birmingham family. However they were worried when the puppies became sick. Kennan Reed told FOX6 News On Your Side reporter Ronda Robinson

On Your Side: Complaints of sick pets center around same man

Scott Kirkland refused to answer questions as he left a Leeds courtroom on Thursday. Source: WBRC video

FOX6 News continues to get complaints to our newsroom about sick pets. Those complaints name one man - Scott Kirkland.

FOX6 investigative reporter Ronda Robinson caught up with Scott Kirkland on Thursday but he wasn't ready to comment.

Kirkland faced two animal cruelty charges from 2013 in a Leeds courtroom on Thursday. He stipulated and appealed to Jefferson County circuit court.

Ronda asked him about the charges and whether he was selling sick animals.

His lawyer says Kirkland will not comment because of the pending litigation.

On Monday, Kirkland promised to pick up receipts at the FOX6 station so that he could reimburse part of the vet bill for Kennan Reed, a viewer who complained to us. He has not yet come to pick them up.

Scott Kirkland also owns Head to Tail of Birmingham. There are several businesses in the area with the same name. Our investigation focuses on the Birmingham location.

We'll continue to follow this case.

