Mother charged with infant's reckless murder enters 'not guilty' plea

A woman charged with reckless murder in the death of her infant son appeared in court on Monday.

Sommer Wilford appeared briefly in Judge Dan Reeves courtroom. She waived her right to an arraignment and entered a plea of "not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect" before leaving.

Wilford is charged with reckless murder in the death of her 19-month-old son Jayden. Court documents say Wilford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she wrecked her car in a bank parking lot in Alabaster. Emergency crews say Wilford was standing outside the car, watching it burn, when they arrived on the scene the night of February 28.

Wilford is out of jail on a $300,000 property bond that her grandmother posted. As part of her bond, Wilford is subject to random drug and alcohol testing. Wilford's next court date is scheduled for August.

