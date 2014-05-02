Donate to storm recovery efforts - find out how here!

In the wake of this week's tornado outbreak, many of us are looking for ways to help. On Friday, FOX6 is on your side with one way you can do that. Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., call the "Road to Recovery" phone bank at 205-583-4303 and donate money to the Governor's Emergency Relief Fund. That fund will help many storm victims right here at home.

Tonight on FOX6 News, you will also hear from Governor Robert Bentley and several leaders of communities hit hard by tornados about how our friends and neighbors are coping. Tune in or log on to FoxAlabamaLive.com.



If you'd like to donate directly online, please visit http://www.servealabama.gov/.



