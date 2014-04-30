Graysville and Adamsville deal with cleanup from EF-2 tornado

The EF-2 tornado caused major damage in Graysville and Adamsville this week. Reporter Christy Hutchings visited the are to see how residents are recovering after the storms.

Graysville and parts of Adamsville are still without power Wednesday. Graysville Mayor Mary Sue Morgan took FOX6 News to an area that suffered the most damage.

Downed trees are still blocking the road and we could see broken power lines as well. Residents haven't had much time to clean up their homes as they still try to gain access to streets.

Faye Busby's home of 42 years suffered a lot of damage. She says she's never seen anything like this.

"It's just heartbreaking. Your life is important but there are things that are not replaceable. Childrens pictures, 40 year old trees. You just...there's just no way to explain the damage. You'd have to see it to know it happened to you and your loved one. It's just mindboggling," she said.

Anna Stainback is relocating from her rental home but she can't take her cats or their kittens. She's trying to find permanent homes for the babies and if you'd like to adopt them, please email chutchings@wbrc.com.

In Adamsville, the FOX6 News crew discovered Cruce Road that had significant damage to homes and a mobile home park. One of the mobile homes was split in half by a tree but thankfully no one was there at the time of the storms.

Crews have been working there and in Graysville to restore power and remove trees. Michael Wingo rode out the storm in his mobile home. He didn't suffer any damage but says the tornado came close.

"The trailer started shaking, jumping up and down. We just threw mattresses over us in the back bedroom. That's when we started hearing all of the cracking and popping," he said.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in the two cities.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

