Tuscaloosa workers remove 18 truck loads of debris from storms

Officials say it could take days to clean up from the storms earlier this week.



Several neighborhoods in East Tuscaloosa were pounded by high winds that caused roof damage and downed countless trees. City crews from the Transportation and Environmental Services Department kept busy Wednesday removing debris from the right of way.

They're spending a lot of time in the Woodland Hills and Woodland Forest Subdivisions. Even though the cleanup could continue for several more days, most homeowners are satisfied with the pace.

Terry Baker hasn't lived in Tuscaloosa long but he likes the city's effort to remove debris.

"I think they've done an excellent job really. It was amazing how quick they got here and got a bunch of trucks, a bunch of men and I liked it. And I'm new to the area. I've only been here a month now. But they were here working on it immediately," Baker said.



Deidre Stalnaker, a city spokeswoman, tells FOX6 News 18 tandem dump truck loads of debris have been removed since Monday night's storm passed through.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

