Nowlin out as Jefferson Co. Schools superintendent

Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Stephen Nowlin is out as the head of the school system.

"Sometimes it's about fit."

Nowlin confirmed the news to FOX6 late Friday night.

"You know there's a certain fit with style or vision and sometimes it's there, and sometimes it's not. It's not always one parties fault or the other," he said.

Nowlin told FOX6 he learned of buy out during a meeting with the Board's attorney Friday afternoon.

Was Nowlin surprised by the move?

"Well, yes and no," he said by phone. "Sometimes the superintendent has a different vision from what boards do, and so they evidentially have a different vision of what they want to see happen with the system."

FOX6 asked Nowlin if he knew why the board made this move.

"We've tried to cut positions in the central office to save money for schools and change the organizational chart around and of course anytime you do that, you run the risk of moving somebody around that doesn't want to move around," said Nowlin. "That could have played a part in it. I don't know really, but I do respect the board's right to do this."

Nowlin was hired in 2012 and assumed his role in January 2013. His contract ends June 30, 2016. Previously he was superintendent of Lee County Ala. Schools.

The Jefferson County Schools spokesperson was unaware of the buyout offer when asked about it Friday evening. Board member Martha Bouyer also told FOX6 she didn't know anything about this move. Attempts to reach other board members, and the board president, were unsuccessful.

Nowlin expects an agreement on terms of the settlement in the next week or so. He last day with the system isn't known.

"I've enjoyed working here," Nowlin said. "It's a wonderful place. Jefferson County has good schools, and some great employees and great kids."

Here is Dr. Nowlin's biography from the Jefferson County Schools' website:

Dr. Stephen Nowlin became JefCoEd superintendent in January 2013, coming from Lee County as its superintendent for four years. Before Lee County he served as interim superintendent in two city school systems, Madison and Anniston. From 1992 to 2006, Dr. Nowlin was the PEPE administrator evaluator and trainer for the SDE, state department of education and from 1997-2006 was a tenured associated profession of educational administration at Jacksonville State University. From 1990-1997, Dr. Nowlin was an assistant professor of educational leadership at Troy State University at Dothan. Within Alabama schools today, there are 12 superintendents whom he taught and mentored as professionals.

For 12 years, from 1986-1988, Dr. Nowlin worked with the Tennessee SDE, state department of education, in two directorships, the Assessment Center for prospective principals and with the Career Ladder Extended Contract program. He received two degrees from UT/Martin, his bachelor of science in science education and his masters degree of educational administration and supervision. For two years he did post graduate work at UT/Knoxville in school counseling and received his Ed.D. from Tennessee State University in 1990 in educational administration. His doctorate dissertation was entitled "The Relationship Between Expenditures and Test Scores in 63 Countywide School Systems in Tennessee" in 1989.

