Birmingham PD search for missing woman

Birmingham police need the public's help to find a missing woman.

Lt. Sean Edwards says Kierra Stubbs, 23, was last seen in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Waiting for news of Stubbs has been torture for her family.

The mother of two was reported missing Thursday after her family said she met up with a man she had met at a gas station about a month ago.

"She was going to go and get money from this guy to get her brakes fixed," Stubbs' aunt Shonta said.



Shonta said Stubbs' brother drove her to a Boost Mobile store in 5 Points West to meet the man and parked across the street to keep an eye on her. When the man pulled up, Shonta said she got in the car and drove off. An hour and a half later there was still no sign of the 23-year-old.

"She had been talking to him on the phone for about a month. They never went out on a date. She never rode in the car with him. That was the first time ever stepping foot in his car," said Shonta.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video caught by this security camera at Boost Mobile where she was last seen. Meanwhile, missing poster signs with Stubb's picture are being put up around the Fairfield area and 5 Points West.

Family members said the hardest part is trying to keep Kierra's one and four-year-old children calm.

"He's so used to being up under her he knows she's not around. Her four-year-old keeps asking, 'Where's my momma?'" said Shonta.

The family said they are also offering a reward for her safe return.

Stubbs is described as a black female, 5' 3", 145 pounds and was wearing all gray-colored clothing.

Please call police at 205-328-9311 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

