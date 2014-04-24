Mother found to be under the influence during fatal car fire

The scene where Wilford's car was on fire. (Source: WBRC video)

Court documents reveal new information about the case against a Shelby County mother whose son was found dead inside a burning car.

The documents say Sommer Wilford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time her 19-month-old son, Jayden, died in a car fire in a bank parking lot in Alabaster.

Investigators say Wilford was standing outside the car when emergency crews arrived on the scene a little after midnight on Feb. 28.



The court documents say Wilford's "level of intoxication directly contributed to and/or caused the death of Jayden Brodie Allen."

Wilford was charged with reckless murder and was given a $300,000 property bond.

The court documents add that Wilford's grandmother posted the property bond and Wilford was released on March 20.

However, the grandmother has told authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office she believes Wilford is currently using drugs and/or alcohol, according to the documents.

The state is asking for random drug and alcohol screenings to be added as a condition of Wilford's bond.

A hearing to amend Wilford's bond conditions has been set for April 29.

