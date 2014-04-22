On Your Side: Sick puppies

Kennan says his puppies are doing much better now. Source: WBRC video

Getting two new puppies should have been a happy occasion for one Birmingham family. However they were worried when the puppies became sick.



Kennan Reed told FOX6 News On Your Side reporter Ronda Robinson that the dogs got sick just one day after they were purchased. He said the puppies were scratching, vomiting and didn't really have an appetite.

"I bought these puppies on the 19th and on the 20th I was at the veterinarian," said Kennan. "Out of pocket I have paid roughly $500 and I just purchased these animals. They've been on and off at the hospital for various reasons. Between mange and parvo left untreated these dogs could have died. I thank God he did what he did to have him in my care so we can take care of them."

Kennan signed an adoption contract that gives a five-day grace period to mention any problems. He says he complained the next day.

Scott Kirkland, President of Birmingham Animal Rescue Adoption Center doesn't remember Kennan complaining during that five-day grace period but says he is willing to help.

"We will take care of part of his bills but we need copies of the receipts," said Kirkland.

Kennan promised to provide the receipts and says the puppies are doing much better now.

