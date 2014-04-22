Bama softball holds steady at No. 7 in both polls

From the University of Alabama Athletics Department:



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A 2-1 week out of conference play helped Alabama Softball maintain its top 10 ranking in the Week 11 polls, coming it at No. 7 in both the USA Today/NFCA poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll.

Alabama remains at No 7 for the second-straight week in the USA Today/NFCA poll. Oregon remains the unanimous No. 1 pick with UCLA at No. 2. Florida jumped two spots to No. 3 thanks to a road sweep against Texas A&M, while Michigan dropped one spot to No. 4. Florida State jumped all the way from No. 9 to No. 6 this week, while a series loss for Tennessee dropped them down to No. 8 this week.

The Tide fell one spot in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, from No. 6 last week to No. 7 this week. The top three is unchanged from last week, with Oregon as a unanimous No. 1 backed up by UCLA and Michigan. Thanks to a series loss against Mississippi State, Tennessee fell from No. 4 last week to No. 8 this week as Arizona State and Florida round out the top five.

Yet again, the SEC boasts the most top-25 teams of any conference as eight SEC teams are ranked in both polls: Florida (3/5), Alabama (7/7), Tennessee (8/8), Kentucky (9/10), Georgia (13/18), Missouri (15/17), Auburn (22/22) and Texas A&M (23/23). LSU is ranked No. 24 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll but is only receiving votes in the USA Today/NFCA poll. Mississippi State is receiving votes in both polls.

Alabama fell one spot in the latest NCAA RPI rankings, coming in at No. 2 behind the Florida Gators. Georgia is ranked No. 3 followed by UCLA and Oregon.

This week, Alabama plays its final non-conference game on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Miss., against Southern Miss (22-24) at 6 p.m. CT. This weekend, Alabama hosts its final series of the regular season, welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs (38-9, 11-7 SEC) in for a three-game series starting on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

For the latest news and information about Alabama softball, follow us on Twitter (@AlabamaSB), Instagram (BAMASB) and Facebook (Alabama Softball).