Dog that killed 5-year-old Riverside boy euthanized

The pit bull that attacked and killed a 5-year-old boy in Riverside has been euthanized. Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC

A dog that attacked and killed a child in St. Clair County has been euthanized.

Five-year-old John Harvard was attacked by the pit bull on Sunday while playing with his 9-year-old brother outside their home in Riverside.



The older brother tried, unsuccessfully, to pull the dog off his brother before going to get his father. Harvard was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



St. Clair County Sheriff Terry Surle confirms the dog involved in the attack was put down on Tuesday.

There's still no word on whether charges will be filed in the case.

