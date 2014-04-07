Coroner IDs child killed by dog in Riverside

Riverside police on the scene where a five-year-old boy was killed by a pit bull on Sunday. Source: WBRC

Authorities have released the name of the little boy killed Sunday in a dog attack.

St. Clair County's deputy coroner says the victim was 5-year-old John Triton Harvard of Honeysuckle Lane in Riverside.

Authorities say the little boy and his 9-year-old brother were playing outside in their yard when a pit bull attacked.

They say the older brother tried, unsuccessfully, to pull the dog off his younger brother before went inside to get his father.

The dog ran away in the direction of the home where he was believed to belong.

John Harvard was taken by private car to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The dog was later impounded. There's still no word on whether charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.