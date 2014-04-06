Dog attack leaves a 5-year-old Riverside boy dead

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department has released more details about a dog attack that killed a Riverside boy on Sunday.



Investigators at the scene say a five year old boy was playing in his yard on Honeysuckle Drive around 5:00 p.m. Sunday when he was attacked and killed by a neighbor's pit bull.



The dog was sent to an animal clinic in St. Clair County. The District Attorney and the Sheriff's department will determine what will happen to the dog.



We'll have more details about this incident as they become available.



