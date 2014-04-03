Corrections budget takes aim at Tutwiler abuse

A new budget for Alabama's department of corrections is looking to address sexual abuse at Tutwiler prison for women.

The budget adds $24-million for additional correctional officials at all state prisons, including Tutwiler. Additional cameras have also been added, along with phones so inmates can report abuse anonymously.

Alabaster Senator Cam Ward says they hope to reduce overcrowding by renovating Wetumpka Women's Facility.

"I think you will see some money that is allocated will transfer some of the inmates to an alternative site, which will greatly reduce overcrowding at Tutwiler," said Ward.

Governor Bentley says many of the security steps at Tutwiler have been implemented or will be implemented this summer.

