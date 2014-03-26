The 'No Fun League' strikes again!

The following is a commentary blog from FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:



I know this may come as a surprise to you, but the older I get the crankier I become (and don't give me any lip about this subject, I've had enough). Some of the things that really bother me? The guy in front of me at Subway who is ordering for his entire office (and he's getting feedback over his cell phone while ordering), The little lock mechanism that seems to always be missing from gas pump handles (you mean I actually have to stand there and hold the handle?), and the 37 different dress socks in my drawer that don't have a match (where do these socks actually go?). Now there's another item that has me peeved, as I saw it on the Associated Press wires. Yes, the NFL has decided to outlaw players dunking the football over the goal post after scoring a touchdown. Says NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino, "Dunking is coming out. Using the ball as a prop or any object as a prop, whether that's the goal post, the crossbar, that will come out and that will be a foul next season."



While many would argue that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is doing an admirable job, perhaps the big guy should take more time to address the serious issues of his league rather than a silly rule banning football dunking. If you want a real eye-opener, Google "NFL Arrests Database" and read on (I hope you have lots of time because the list of NFL players arrested is a long one). Let me refresh you on some of the most notorious arrests and charges associated with current and former NFL players:



Eugene Robinson: Soliciting Sex

Nate Newton: Drug Possession

Lawrence Phillips: Domestic Violence

Sabastian Janikowski: Bribes

Todd Marinovich: Cocaine Possession

Michael Irvin: Cocaine Possession

Rae Carruth: Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Michael Vick: Dog Fighting

Lawrence Taylor: Narcotics

Ray Lewis: Obstruction of Justice

Alonzo Spellman: Terrorizing Airline Passengers

Leonard Little: Vehicular Manslaughter (DUI)



And the others? The list is much too long to include here, and I need not say another word about the troubles of O.J. Simpson and Aaron Hernandez.



The NFL my friend, has a drug problem, a gun problem, a steroid problem, a domestic violence problem, a concussion problem, a lawsuit problem from former players, and most importantly an image problem. Thank heavens the commissioner and his buddies are taking the time to outlaw football dunking. What next, banning the high five? The butt pat? Applauding? The message sent by the NFL? "We're going to turn the other cheek if you roid up and slap your spouse, but by golly, we're really going to buckle down on that football dunking!"



Let me be straight up: Dunking the football over a goal post is an American tradition. It hurts no one, it taunts no one. It simply displays the raw talent of a Jimmy Graham or a Tony Gonzalez, who, despite wearing all of that football equipment, still have the talent to dunk a football. So instead of showing the world what great athletes play the game with spirited enthusiasm, Goodell and his cronies ban the dunk. Great move, Roger. Just some advice from an average Joe like me: Ya may wanna address some of the league's real issues before adding silly rules to your playbook.



Now, about the guy who never uses that turn signal and takes a right turn from the left lane. Man, does that get my blood boiling!

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

