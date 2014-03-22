Moment of silence at Birmingham airport for Luke Bresette

One year ago Saturday, Luke Bresette lost his life at the Birmingham Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport after a flight information board fell on him.



At 1:30 p.m., the approximate time of the accident, the airport community took a moment to honor the boy with a 30 second moment of slience.



All staff and officials at the airport bowed their heads.

Luke's mother and his two brothers were injured by the sign when it fell. The Bresette family has a lawsuit pending.



