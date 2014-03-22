Moment of silence at Birmingham airport for Luke Bresette - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moment of silence at Birmingham airport for Luke Bresette

Luke Bresette. Source: Facebook Luke Bresette. Source: Facebook
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One year ago Saturday, Luke Bresette lost his life at the Birmingham Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport after a flight information board fell on him. 

At 1:30 p.m., the approximate time of the accident, the airport community took a moment to honor the boy with a 30 second moment of slience.

All staff and officials at the airport bowed their heads.

Luke's mother and his two brothers were injured by the sign when it fell. The Bresette family has a lawsuit pending.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly