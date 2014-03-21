Motion filed to end prosecution against 2 suspects in Birmingham twins' murders

The state has filed a motion to end prosecution against (L-R) Quentin Nixon and Dayjuan Tuggle. Source: Birmingham PD

win brothers Jonathan and Jeremie Berry were shot to death at their home in Wylam. Source: Family photo/WBRC video

FOX6 News has learned new information about the suspects accused of killing two Wylam twins in June 2013.



Friday, prosecutors filed a motion in Jefferson County to end prosecution of two of the suspects in the case, Dayjuan Tuggle and Quentin Nixon.

They were charged with murdering Jeremie and Jonathan Berry and the attempted murder of their mother LaTasha Berry. Court documents do not shed light on why the state asked for the dismissal.

Attorney Roger Appell represents Quentin Nixon. He tells FOX6 prosecutors were going after the wrong suspects, referring to Tuggle and Nixon. As of Friday evening, Appell says he is waiting for Judge Tracie Todd to sign off on the state's motions.

A court order was also filed Friday to have Crystal Nelson's bond reduced and that she be put into protective custody if she is able to post bond. The order cites threats made against Nelson's life while she's been in jail. She is charged with two counts of felony murder in the case.



The fourth suspect in this case is Stanley Chatman. Court documents show no changes in his charges or bond. FOX6 News learned in July 2013 that Chatman was free on bond in a different murder case when police say he killed the Berry twins. He was also charged with murder in 2005 and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The four suspects are accused of breaking into the Berry house, ransacking it and then killing Jeremie and Jonathan.



Police said last year that they do not believe the twins weren't the intended targets in the shooting. The boys' mother was also shot and her family says she is paralyzed as a result.



Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

