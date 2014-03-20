Boy's death at Birmingham airport to be marked by moment of silence

Workers prop up the flight display board that fell on Luke Bresette in the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Source: WBRC

This is the sign that fell on 10-year-old Luke Bresette on March 22, 2013. Source: WBRC video

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will observe a moment of silence on the one-year anniversary of Luke Bresette's death. The 10-year-old died in March 2013 when one of the airport's flight display signs fell on him and killed him.

"The entire airport will stop to observe a 30-second moment of silence on Saturday, March 22, 2014 at 1:30 p.m., about the time of the tragic accident that resulted in the passing of Luke Bresette," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

Airport employees will also wear and distribute red, white and blue ribbons in Luke's memory on March 22.



The Bresette family was traveling through Birmingham to their home in Kansas after a vacation when the sign fell on top of Luke, his mother and several siblings. It took between eight to ten airport employees to pull the sign off of them.



The family is suing several contractors who worked on the signs in the Birmingham airport during a renovation project. The signs were in a recently renovated area of the terminal that had reopened the week before Luke's death.



The defendants in the wrongful death lawsuit include Brasfield & Gorrie, BLOC Global Services Group, KPS Group, A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Saber Construction and Fish Construction.

A Birmingham-based company, Monumental Contracting, was dismissed from the lawsuit after showing proof that their workers refused to install the flight display boards due to safety concerns.

