Editorial comments: Sexual assault at Tutwiler 3

The following comments were generated from an editorial by FOX6 WBRC-TV General Manager Lou Kirchen, which first aired on Tuesday, March 4, 2014:

Tom - Pleasant Grove

The whole problem is our governor. If he would take the steps necessary to clean that mess up. But, he's to busy thinking about getting re-elected. He's not concerned about anybody but the very rich.

Anonymous

As a taxpayer of the state of Alabama, it is our taxes that pays for the facilities there at Tutwiler. So therefore, it is all of our business as to what is going on within the system of the prison there at Tutwiler. And also, the men should not have their jobs there or women who ever is doing the sexual abuse. And cameras should be put at all places to where the women are safe.

Randall - Cullman

I know it's a sensitive situation there but if what's going on is what the prisoners are saying is going on it should be investigated and it should be stopped. So, I'm gonna take a quote from one of our famous presidents, Ronald Reagan when he told Mr. Gorbachev to "tear down that wall." Mr. Bentley, open them doors up for these people so they can clear this matter up.

