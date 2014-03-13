Editorial comments: Sexual assault at Tutwiler 2

The following comments were generated from an editorial by FOX6 WBRC-TV General Manager Lou Kirchen, which first aired on Tuesday, March 4, 2014:

Bill - Alabaster

I've got a dear friend that was down there I guess about six years ago...was absolutely violated over and over again by numerous different guards. Still to this day has a phobia of mop buckets. Because apparently what the guards would do would be to get them to push a mop bucket to the area of the prison that there was no one in.

Natasha - Birmingham

I'm a female that has been at Julia Tutwiler Prison. They would not let y'all come through because they know all this different type stuff is going on and it's still going on. And, I can give you names of officers that are offering sexual favors for stuff for these girls that probably ain't never coming home.

Max - Tuscaloosa

I think Luther Strange and Governor Bentley should put out an order for any of those guards that are involved in the ill-treatment of those prisoners. Any prison, especially that one in Tutwiler, they should all be prosecuted and the should all be in prison. I hope you will demand that Luther Strange and Governor Bentley do something about this horror that is being perpetrated on prisoners at Tutwiler.

