Gov. Bentley: Consulting group to implement reforms at Tutwiler prison

Governor Robert Bentley is attempting to make a big move toward positive changes at an Alabama women's prison that's been the subject of abuse.

Governor Bentley says he's bringing in a nationally recognized consulting group to implement reforms at Tutwiler Prison for Women.

The Moss Group is a firm based out of Washington, D.C. The company will work on policies, assessments, training and other matters at Tutwiler.

"Andie Moss has more than 25 years in working with correctional management issues with a specific emphasis on sexual safety," Governor Robert Bentley said in a statement.

"The Department of Corrections has made significant improvements at Tutwiler to create a safer environment. The Moss Group will focus on continuing our efforts to improve the facility. The issues at Tutwiler cannot be changed overnight, but with the reform efforts already underway combined with the technical assistance provided by the Moss Group, Tutwiler will be a better facility for the staff who work there and the inmates who are incarcerated there," Bentley stated.



Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice accused the corrections system of violating inmates' constitutional rights because of adverse conditions--including, most egregiously, multiple findings of sexual abuse.

