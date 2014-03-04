Coroner identifies student killed by street trolley in Birmingham

While the investigation continues into the death of 26-year-old Pouneh Bahri continues, students at her special needs school are remembering her.

Authorities and first responders cover the scene of the incident. Source: Vanessa Araiza/WBRC

A blue tarp covered the area as crews worked to remove the victim's body from underneath the trolley. Source: WBRC video

Birmingham firefighters and first responders on the scene where the female pedestrian was killed by a street trolley. Source: WBRC video

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Horizons School student that was struck and killed by a street trolley on 20th Street and 14th Avenue South in the Five Points South area on Tuesday.

The Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 25-year-old Pouneh Bahri, from Centreville, Virginia. Bahri was a student at The Horizons School, a nearby school that offers a college-like experience to young adults who have mild learning disabilities or mild handicapped conditions. The school is located a block away from the scene of the incident on 15th Avenue between 20th Street and Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.

Birmingham police say the MAX Dart bus, which resembles a trolley, was turning left from 14th Ave. to 20th Street when it hit the victim as she was crossing the street at a crosswalk. No one was riding the trolley at the time of the incident, and the driver was taking a normal route.

The Horizons School executive Jade Carter says the student who was killed was a second-year student who would have graduated in May. She had just had a class and was leaving the building when she was hit. Carter said it is not uncommon for students to walk to and from class since one of the goals of their school is to teach independence.

Rounda Smith works at a nearby sandwich shop and says that the victim and several other Horizons School students are regulars. She says everyone at the shop is devastated by the news.

Smith says she knew something was very wrong when a group of students walked into the shop today and were visibly upset.

"What her family is going through, or these students. That like, they are family. And that's just devastating. And I just don't even know what to say. I don't know what to say to a person that's going through that," Smith said.

Parts of 20th Street South were blocked off Tuesday as police re-enacted the accident to determine what happened. Police have also spoken with the trolley's driver.

"They actually are going to basically put the incident back together. Look at speed, from skid marks to any evidence that speaks to what took place here," Lt. Sean Edwards said.

The Horizons School issued the following statement from Executive Director Dr. Jade Carter and assistant Director Dr. Brian Geiger:

"An accident occurred today involving one of the female students at The Horizons School in Birmingham, AL.

The student's family has been notified and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her friends and teachers.

Please contact city officials for more information."

