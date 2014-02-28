Maylene mom charged after infant's remains found in burning car

The car fire happened on the property of First Commercial Bank in Alabaster. Source: Judson Garner/WBRC

Signs of the car fire at the First Commercial Bank. Source: Judson Garner/WBRC

The burned car is no longer on the bank property. Source: Judson Garner/WBRC

Alabaster police have charged a 22-year-old Maylene mother with reckless murder after they discovered an infant's remains inside her burning car.

Police and firefighters responded to a one car wreck on Highway 119 at Kent Dairy Road after getting a call around 12:09 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a car on fire on the property of First Commercial Bank, located at the corner of the intersection.

Authorities found Sommer Nicole Wilford standing outside of her burning car, Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said. From the appearance of the property, the fire happened near an air conditioning unit on the bank's property.

Firefighters put out the flames and discovered the remains of an infant inside the car. Authorities believe the child is Wilford's 19-month-old son Jayden Allen. Alabaster police detectives and traffic homicide investigators were then called to the scene, Rigney said.

Wilford was taken into custody at the scene and charged with reckless murder. She is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

"We are all saddened by the senseless death of this child and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Rigney said in a release.

The police chief added that the investigation is ongoing and it could take months to process all of the evidence for this case.

Wilford's preliminary hearing is set for April 2 at 8:30 a.m. Police say toxicology reports on Wilford will be returned in six weeks.



