Popular Tuscaloosa children's consignment sale ends March 1

The twice-yearly Little Lambs children's consignment sale is set for Thursday, February 27 - Saturday, March 1 at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Tuscaloosa. The sale has become a tradition for people in the Tuscaloosa area, looking for good prices on kids' items, and organizers say the sale now draws shoppers from surrounding states.

The sale accepts gently-used baby and children's items. However, shoppers can find many brand new items, with the tags still attached. Some of the in-demand items are baby gear and boutique children's wear. Proceeds to go support the children's ministry at First United Methodist. Organizers say it's a great way to help the community sell or buy children's items, while supporting the church. Little Lambs volunteer Casey Johnson says the sale has allowed First United Methodist to upgrade facilities, technology and security measures for the children's ministry.

The public preview sale begins Thursday, February 27 at 6 p.m. Admission to the preview sale is $5. Strollers are not allowed at the preview sale. The public sale is Friday, February 28, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. A public half-price sale is Saturday, March 1, 9 a.m. - Noon.

Cash and checks are accepted.

Find many more details about the Little Lambs sale here: http://www.fumct.org/#/childrens-ministries/little-lambs.