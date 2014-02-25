Watch the Final 48 Live

Use the link below to access live streaming video coverage of all the Final 48 game action. Every game is available live from the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
http://www.myfoxal.com/category/279053/ahsaa-basketball-live?clienttype=generic
